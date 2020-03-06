As more information becomes known about the coronavirus and the location of new cases, Texas Public Health Districts are following the recommendations of the Texas Department for State Health Services, which is taking direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re doing that because the situation is continuing to evolve,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said.
Please see PLANS, 3A
The Department of State Health Services is passing down the information to the state health districts as quickly as possible, Robison-Chadwell said.
There are daily calls with state health services.
“When it comes to local response, if we end up with cases here — fortunately, we have not but we probably will — we’ll start catering to a local response still following the recommendations of the state and CDC,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell said she’s spent her time staying situationally aware of what’s going on and attending as many meetings as she can that relate to the virus spread.
Cathy Brem, who is in charge of preparedness at the health district, and Gene Mikeska, chief epidemiologist, having been working diligently on this and are coordinating with local hospitals and Fort Hood, Robison-Chadwell said.
“They are talking to everyone under the sun,” she said.
There is a Pandemic Influenza Plan and Infectious Disease Response Plan that are ready to activate when needed.
Brem, preparedness coordinator of the Bell County Public Health District, gave the Commissioners Court an update on the coronavirus at its March 2 meeting.
Commissioner Bill Schumann asked Brem to talk to the court about the processes of the health district as it reacts to the spread of the virus.
When Brem spoke there had been no human to human transmission of the virus in Texas and the individuals in San Antonio from the cruise ship were being monitored.
“It’s hard to keep up with all the numbers and how fast it’s changing,” Brem said. “Changes are hour to hour.”
The health district and members of Bell County health care agencies developed an infectious disease response plan in 2017 as a result of Ebola concerns, Brem said.
“We work very closely with emergency management partners and hospitals,” she said.
There are contingency plans for schools and businesses, Brem said.
Both Temple and Belton school districts issued statements noting that there were no local cases of the virus reported and they were monitoring the health of students and staff.
The response to dealing with a local coronavirus case is what the CDC, state and the county health district have been sharing since information on the virus became known — keep your hands clean, try to not to touch your face, cover your cough and stay home if you are sick.
“The public wants more information than sneezing into your elbow,” she said. “It’s important to let the public know there is a plan. We are working with our health care coalitions, every one of our hospitals and every one of our long-term care facilities and schools.”
The health districts are following CDC guidance, along with the state, in order to speak with one voice, Brem said.
There has been a gap in getting testing kits to the states.
If someone were to show up at a local hospital with symptoms of flu, a respiratory panel would be ordered, which includes swabs from the nose and throat, she said. The panel recognizes various respiratory diseases, including influenza A and B, but not the novel coronavirus.
“The lack of seeing a disease in the panel constitutes an unknown,” Brem said. “A person who meets the travel indication or has been exposed to somebody who is being monitored would have samples taken and those samples would go to the state lab and be sent to CDC.”
The situation will be much different once tests are available locally, she said.
There are some travel advisories that recommend changing plans if an itinerary includes some of the hardest hit countries — Italy, Korea, Japan and others.
The Department of Defense reportedly monitors soldiers carefully and there is a site ready for those who need to be quarantined.
“I can assure you they are diligent with their returning soldiers,” Brem said.
This virus is hardy and tends to affect people with compromised immune systems, she said. It may lessen as the weather warms, but it might not.
“We are making every effort in isolating the cases as they become known,” she said.
Chello Elliott, nurse manager at the Bell County Public Health District Temple Clinic, said they are talking to people about the coronavirus, mainly just questioning if they have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
“We’re advising them stay at home if they don’t feel well, which is what most people do already,” she said.
FME News Service reported that Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood announced that rumors spread on social media this week about the hospital being on lockdown with a coronavirus patient are not true.