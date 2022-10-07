Cuba Hurricane Aftermath

A youth plays amid the remains of a home destroyed by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

 Ramon Espinosa

LA COLOMA, Cuba — Soldiers fix roofs and raise power poles under a blazing sun, while teachers salvage wet school books and residents cook over wood fires in La Coloma, a fishing and industrial town on Cuba's coast that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian.