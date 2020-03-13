With public gatherings discouraged in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many upcoming area events were canceled or face the possibility of postponement.
Laurie Simmons, city of Temple spokeswoman, announced Friday that Temple Parks and Recreation Department canceled the inaugural Paws on the Plaza event scheduled for March 21, as well as the Bush’s Spring Chicken 10K Run scheduled for March 28.
CASA’s third annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Family Fun Run set to take place today in Temple was canceled Friday afternoon. Proceeds from the event would have benefited Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties. Race fees can be donated or refunded by calling the CASA office at 254-774-1881.
The Bell Extension Education Association’s 15th annual Luncheon and Style Show will be postponed. The event originally was scheduled to take place March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion. A new date has not yet been determined. Anyone with questions can call 254-985-0145 or 254-913-7111.
The Hometown Huddle set for March 21 was canceled. With the recent spring break extension announced by University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the Hometown Huddle venue, and the recommendation to cancel large events for the preventative measures of coronavirus, the Hometown Huddle sponsor United Way of Central Texas made the decision to cancel the 2020 event. The event will reschedule in 2021.
Salado Winery & Salado Wine Seller announced on March 2 that the 2020 Texas Wine & Rouge Art Fest, scheduled for March 28-29, would be canceled.
In a news release, winery owners June Ritterbusch and Shelton Vickers announced that many folks’ desire to forgo large public gatherings, in addition to the ever-present weather risk and ongoing construction in the village led to the ultimate decision.
Ritterbusch said sometimes one factor on its own wouldn’t have determined the decision, but all the factors together made it happen.
“This event has consistently drawn 3,000-5,000 people to the Wine Festival and the Village of Salado throughout the weekend in the previous 11 years,” Ritterbusch said in the news release. “We have poured as many as 29,000 tastings which is equal to about 1,200 bottles. The economic impacts include not only the state sales tax on the wine sold, but also the other businesses of Salado including restaurants, unique shops and hotels.”
The next big event scheduled at the winery will be a grape stomp set for Oct. 17. Ritterbusch said a lot of vendors were who were disappointed with the wine festival cancelation already asked to join in the grape stomp.
“So I think the good news is we’ll have more time to plan a great grape stomp,” she said.
KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado, announced Friday that the Northbound & Down music festival scheduled for March 21-22 was canceled.
In a statement released on social media, the brewery owners announced they have been in contact with local health authorities and will continue normal operations and make changes as deemed appropriate.
The brewery is still scheduled to host several upcoming events, including its fourth anniversary the first Saturday in April.
The 20th annual Salado Wildflower Arts & Crafts Festival as of Friday was still set to take place March 28-29 on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center.
Amanda Organ, Salado Chamber of Commerce administrator, said Thursday that the festival is still on, but the chamber is still having discussions about cancelation.
She said 64 vendors have registered for this year’s event, not including food trucks. If the festival proceeds, Organ said hand washing stations will be placed throughout the venue, and vendors will be required to supply antibacterial products for their booths.