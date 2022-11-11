WASHINGTON — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
- By CHRIS MEGERIAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
-
-
Tags
- Ancient Greek Religion
- Etruscan Religion
- Interior Design
- America
- Veteran's Day
- Wreath
- Tradition
- Visual Arts
- Egypt
- Jill Biden
- Indonesia
- Vp
- Lloyd Austin
- White House
- Kamala Harris
- Hidden Helpers Coalition
- Chairman
- President
- Virginia
- United Nations
- United States
- Vice President
- Afghanistan
- Beau Biden
- First Lady
- Doug Emhoff
- Democratic President
- Defense Secretary
- Biden Administration
- Washington
- Department Of Veterans Affairs
- Mark Milley
- Pete Buttigieg
- Cambodia
- Brain Cancer
- Virginia Cemetery
- Iraq
- Chemicals
- Transportation Secretary
- Joe Biden
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Police: 16-year-old dies from shooting injuries
- Trailways leaves Killeen; Bell without passenger bus service
- Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
- 'I've never been so terrified': Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
- Morgan's Point Resort propositions split; Snyder leads Stryker for council seat
- Bi-district playoff pairings for area high school football teams