Cannonball coming!

Alberto Mendoza IV, 18, of Mission cannonballs into the water recently at Upper McKinney Falls at McKinney Falls State Park.

 Joe Timmerman/The Texas Tribune

On a recent sweltering afternoon, Doug Cochran stood outside the visitor center of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and pointed an infrared thermometer gun at the black tarmac in the parking lot. The display read 141 degrees. He swung it over to a nearby patch of dry soil. Even hotter: 163 degrees.