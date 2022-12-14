US Deaths

A visitor sits on a bench to look artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington on Oct. 2, 2021. The number of U.S. deaths has dropped in 2022 after soaring for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still is much higher than the levels before the coronavirus hit.

 Jose Luis Magana/AP file

NEW YORK — The number of U.S. deaths dropped this year, but there are still more than there were before the coronavirus hit.