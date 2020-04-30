Fifty-two Central Texas housing programs — including those in Bell, Milam and Williamson counties — will receive more than $2.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.
The grant money, part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will cover 22 counties.
Housing authorities in Temple, Belton, Rogers, Bartlett and Killeen each will be receiving a portion of the money.
Temple’s housing authority has received $138,049 in funds, Belton received $50,902 and Killeen received $36,886. Rogers got $18,288 and Bartlett received $287,823.
In Coryell County, Copperas Cove received $45,217, Gates-ville received $27,873 and Oglesby received $4,005.
Rosebud and Lott, both in Falls County, received $5,899 and $14,681, respectively. Moody in McLennan County received $11,486.
Three housing authorities in Milam County each will receive a portion of the money, totaling more than $90,000.
Rockdale will receive $32,250, Thorndale will receive $4,106 and Cameron will receive the most with $65,894.
The Granger Housing Authority in Williamson County has received $8,228, along with programs in Taylor, Georgetown and Round Rock.
Most cities received supplemental public housing operating funds, while Bartlett, Killeen, Cameron, Taylor, Georgetown and Round Rock all received additional fee regular and mainstream voucher program money.
These grants can be used by the housing authorities for resident support, management and operations, preventative maintenance, safety measures, energy costs and debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation, according to a news release.