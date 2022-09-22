Desalination plant

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant in El Paso is the world’s largest inland desalination plant and turns brackish groundwater into freshwater. A state agency on Thursday approved a permit for what could be Texas’ first seawater desalination plant, on Corpus Christi Bay.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Texas regulators issued an environmental permit Thursday for the Port of Corpus Christi to build what could become the state’s first seawater desalination plant — but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to accept it.