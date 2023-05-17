Border security

A migrant family from Peru asks Texas National Guard troops to be let inside a makeshift migrant camp on May 12, 2023, in El Paso. The family was denied entry.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott asked fellow governors to send all the police and soldiers they could spare to help secure the Texas-Mexico border from a potential increase in migrant crossings with the expiration of a federal rule used to quickly expel people from the United States.