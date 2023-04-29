Texans will recognize child prevention efforts in the state today.
Blue Sunday, held as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, urges faith communities to pray for victims of child abuse and those who rescue them.
A blue ribbon is placed on the front gates of the Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin in recognition of Blue Sunday, a news release said.
“Child abuse is a tragedy no child should ever have to endure,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Blue Sunday is a powerful reminder that we must come together and protect the most vulnerable among us. In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, I am proud to place a blue ribbon on the front gates of the Governor’s Mansion to remember the victims of child abuse and honor the advocates who support and rescue them. Cecilia and I invite all Texans to join us for a moment of prayer and wear blue this Sunday, April 30, to raise awareness and show your support for both victims and advocates. Together, we can create a brighter future for all Texas children.”
Earlier this month, Abbott issued a proclamation recognizing April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Locally, the month has been recognized by an event at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
On Tuesday, a ceremony was held at the Temple hospital featuring pinwheels to celebrate hope.
In Milam County, Lorena Banda, the Milam County District Attorney’s office victim coordinator, in conjunction with First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price, coordinated a showing that Milam County is taking a stand against Child Abuse.
The district judge, District Clerk’s office and the Juvenile Probation department all participated in the Milam County event.
“Milam County works with the Children Advocacy Center in Belton to obtain services for our Milam County children,” a news release said. “In 2022, 816 children in Bell, Milam and Coryell counties received services from the CAC in Belton. Please be aware and report any signs of child abuse — not just this month, but all throughout the year.”