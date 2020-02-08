BELTON — Maddison Brinkman, 18, of Tigertown 4-H Club sold her 1,345-pound grand champion market steer for $17,200 in the Saturday auction that closed out the Bell County Youth Fair at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The 10 buyers who joined in making the winning bid were State Rep. Hugh Shine, Johnson Brothers Ford, Hilliard Distributing, Mac Haik Dodge, W&B Development, Don Ringler Chevrolet, Smile at the World Orthodontics, Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, 36 Rentals, and Ellis Heating and Air.
Cash Parker, 12, of Stampede Creek 4-H Club sold his 1,401-pound reserve grand champion market steer for $12,500 in the auction. The 10 buyers combining for the winning bid were Temple-Belton Feed and Supply, Rep. Shine, Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co., Smile at the World Orthodontics, Mac Haik Dodge, JDK Services, WC Tractor, State Rep. Brad Buckley, Milam County Livestock Auction and Hilliard Distributing.
“I’d like to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me and making my dreams come true,” said Brinkman, who is home-schooled by her parents, Gerald and Shellie Rabroker. She also wanted to credit Justin Marshall, a family friend.
“He taught me everything I know,” she said.
It was her 10th year showing steers, Brinkman said, but previously she’s always been bested by her twin sister, Allison Brinkman, who won both grand champion and reserve grand champion last year.
“This experience has made me into the person I am today,” Maddison Brinkman said of showing steers. “It’s taught me a lot of life lessons.”
Her advice to upcoming youngsters is to “work hard and keep at it. All the hard work will pay off in the end.”
She plans to attend Blinn College, where she will be on the livestock judging team, she said. Later she will transfer to either Texas A&M University or Texas Tech University, she said, and major in agricultural business and management, and minor in animal nutrition.
Parker, a sixth-grader at Lake Belton Middle School, said it was his fourth year to enter a steer in the livestock show.
“My first year I got reserve grand champion,” he said. “I think it’s a fun hobby. I only show steers. I had seven in the barn this year.”
He showed a steer in Fort Worth earlier this year, and said he will be showing later in San Antonio and Houston.
“I haven’t thought of any colleges yet,” he said.
Trey Galloway led the opening ceremony and was the first auctioneer for a docket of 209 lot numbers, which included everything from pies to market lambs. Longtime youth fair supporter Clem Mikeska presented Maddison Brinkman with a $1,000 college scholarship. Michael Welch gave out commercial steer and highest interview cash awards.
Lyle Zoeller, county extension agent, said this year’s youth fair and livestock show turned out well.
“I would just want to say thank you for all the volunteers, leaders — and today, certainly the buyers — for showing up to support all the work of our 4-H and FFA youths.”