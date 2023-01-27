School Shooting Newport News

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher on Jan. 6, 2023, students and their families were invited to an open house at the school.

 Denise Lavoie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district.