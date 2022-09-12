Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank Sunday damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

 AP photo

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.