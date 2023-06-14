Texas Legislature

House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greets Gov. Greg Abbott before speaking to the Texas House at the start of the 2021 Texas Legislature. 

 Bob aemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool

This year’s regular legislative session ended with nothing to show for two of Gov. Greg Abbott’s priorities: property tax cuts and school vouchers. But an unusual alignment between Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan on how to trim property taxes might help carve a path forward on both fronts.