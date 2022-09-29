Climate Migration Somalia

Mohamed Kheir Issack, 80, right, and and Issack Farow Hassan, 75, stand outside Issack's shelter at a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia on Tuesday.

 Jerome Delay

DOLLOW, Somalia — Blindness heightens the remaining senses. The thud of a toppling camel is more jarring, the feel of tightening skin more acute, the smell of death thicker after weeks and months and then years without the rain that's needed to survive.