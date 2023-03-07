APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Medic Killed

Relatives gather next to the body of 29 year old Yana Rikhlitska, a Ukrainian army medic killed in the Bakhmut area, during the funeral in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

 Thibault Camus

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As the mother's cries of anguish pierced the cold morning air, mourners who had fought back tears could hold them no longer.