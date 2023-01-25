Lake Okeechobee Dike

Rehabilitation work takes place on top of the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee, just a few feet from a home in Pahokee, Fla. 

 Robert F. Bukaty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida's Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes.