Texas solar power

Solar panels cover hundreds of acres in Wharton County. The potential electricity that solar installations in Texas can generate has grown more than sixfold since 2019 and solar produced 20% of the state grid’s electricity early Tuesday before demand set a new record in the afternoon.

 Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

While Texans drag through another punishing heat wave, people have nervously watched the state’s power grid, hoping it will hold up as the triple-digit days wear on. Under the blazing sun, the state has produced significant amounts of electricity from solar panels to help avoid shortfalls.