President

Democrats: Tusli Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Robby Wells, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar

Republicans: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, Zoltan G. Istvan, Matthew John Matem, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walsh, Donald J. Trump* and uncommitted.

U.S. Senator

Democrats: Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Adrian Ocegueda, D.R. Hunter, MJ Hegar, Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez, Victor Hugo Harris, Michael Cooper, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Annie “Mamá” Garcia

Republicans: Virgil Bierschwale, Mark Yancey, Dwayne Stovall, John Anthony Castro and John Cornyn*

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Democrats: Mark Watson, Chrysta Castañeda, Kelly Stone and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Republicans: Ryan Sitton* and James Wright

Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice

Democrats: Amy Clark Meachum and Jerry Zimmerer

Republicans: Nathan Hecht*

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 6

Democrats: Larry Praeger and Kathy Cheng

Republican: Jane Bland*

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Democrats: Brandy Voss and Staci Williams

Republican: Jeff Boyd*

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 8

Democrats: Peter Kelly and Gisela D. Triana

Republican: Brett Busby*

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 3

Democrats: Elizabeth Frizell, William Demond and Dan Wood

Republicans: Gina Parker and Bert Richardson*

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 4

Democrats: Steven Miears and Tina Clinton

Republican: Kevin Patrick Yeary*

U.S. Representative, District 31

Republicans: John Carter*, Christopher Wall, Mike Williams and Abhiram Garapati

Democrats: Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann and Tammy Young

U.S. Representative, District 25

Republicans: Roger Williams* and Keith Neuendorff

Democrats: Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan

Bell County Sheriff

Republicans: Fred Harris and Eddy Lange*

Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1

Republicans: Hal Butchart, Michael Keefe and Chet Southworth

Democrats: Gregory Johnson and Daryl Peters*

Bell County Constable, Precinct 4

Republicans: Michael Copeland and AJ Torres

Democrats: Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor

426th District Court

Republicans: Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker

State Board of Education, District 10

Democrats: Marsha Burnett-Webster and Stephen Wyman

Republican: Tom Maynard*

*incumbent