President
Democrats: Tusli Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Robby Wells, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar
Republicans: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra, Zoltan G. Istvan, Matthew John Matem, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walsh, Donald J. Trump* and uncommitted.
U.S. Senator
Democrats: Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Adrian Ocegueda, D.R. Hunter, MJ Hegar, Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez, Victor Hugo Harris, Michael Cooper, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Annie “Mamá” Garcia
Republicans: Virgil Bierschwale, Mark Yancey, Dwayne Stovall, John Anthony Castro and John Cornyn*
Texas Railroad Commissioner
Democrats: Mark Watson, Chrysta Castañeda, Kelly Stone and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Republicans: Ryan Sitton* and James Wright
Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice
Democrats: Amy Clark Meachum and Jerry Zimmerer
Republicans: Nathan Hecht*
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 6
Democrats: Larry Praeger and Kathy Cheng
Republican: Jane Bland*
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 7
Democrats: Brandy Voss and Staci Williams
Republican: Jeff Boyd*
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 8
Democrats: Peter Kelly and Gisela D. Triana
Republican: Brett Busby*
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 3
Democrats: Elizabeth Frizell, William Demond and Dan Wood
Republicans: Gina Parker and Bert Richardson*
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 4
Democrats: Steven Miears and Tina Clinton
Republican: Kevin Patrick Yeary*
U.S. Representative, District 31
Republicans: John Carter*, Christopher Wall, Mike Williams and Abhiram Garapati
Democrats: Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann and Tammy Young
U.S. Representative, District 25
Republicans: Roger Williams* and Keith Neuendorff
Democrats: Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan
Bell County Sheriff
Republicans: Fred Harris and Eddy Lange*
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 1
Republicans: Hal Butchart, Michael Keefe and Chet Southworth
Democrats: Gregory Johnson and Daryl Peters*
Bell County Constable, Precinct 4
Republicans: Michael Copeland and AJ Torres
Democrats: Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor
426th District Court
Republicans: Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker
State Board of Education, District 10
Democrats: Marsha Burnett-Webster and Stephen Wyman
Republican: Tom Maynard*
*incumbent