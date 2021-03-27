Meleah Mathis, 6, and her twin brother Ellington examine their cards Saturday during a game of car bingo at the Temple City Hall parking lot. Participants remained in their cars and signaled BINGO by honking or flashing lights.
featured
A winning saturday
- Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton man indicted on two counts of indecency with a child
- Quarter-sized hail, 65 mph winds may hit Killeen-Fort Hood area later today
- Temple moves forward on land acquisitions for road projects
- Man charged after placing plastic bag over child’s head
- Fort Hood's February electric bill more than all of 2020
- UMHB issues statement on shared history with Baylor University
- Front door to the future: Wildcat statue unveiled at new ‘gateway’ roundabout
- Police identify Temple’s most dangerous roads
- Temple Police: Suspect in custody after stabbing injures man
- #TeamAlli: Philanthropist recipient of fundraiser as mom’s illness progresses