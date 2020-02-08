CAMERON — Three Milam County men are vying for the sheriff’s position — incumbent Sheriff Chris White, Craig Wise and Herbie Vaughan.
Each Republican Party candidate has a vision for what he’d like to see happen in Milam County that will be decided by voters in the March 3 primary. Some of the visions mirror those of the other candidates — and some expressed opinions that were just the opposite.
White said crime rates in the county have decreased, but crimes involving technology increased.
“Whether the computer crimes are against children or through trafficking or involve identity theft and fraud, we need to take advantage of the investigative techniques utilizing technology to increase the effectiveness of our investigations,” White said.
The Milam County crime rate dropped 6 percent since he became sheriff (2018 and 2019), White said, and he wants to increase (the drop) by at least 10 percent over the next two years.
The county’s response to calls such as mental health issues, drug interdiction and animal control would be improved by a conservative increase in the number of personnel during the next three years, White said.
Milam County has no animal control division or shelter, even though the sheriff’s office is the animal control authority of Milam County. There is no way to address stray, dumped or dangerous dogs, White said. He’d like to resolve that problem, he said.
As for some of White’s goals, he would like to have a K-9 unit program to catch drug dealers, fill some open positions in jail staffing and see Milam County become a Second Amendment Sanctuary to limit gun control laws.
White credits former Milam County Sheriff David Greene for helping him learn over the past 22 years and the excellent team of deputies, dispatchers and corrections officers the county has “who sacrifice daily to keep Milam County safe,” he said.
H.L. “Herbie” Vaughan
If elected as sheriff, Vaughan wants to stop the ongoing drug problem in the county, educate children about drugs and violence, give information to protect the elderly in Milam County, do more community policing, use K-9 units more and work with all emergency responders.
Vaughn has been doing criminal investigations and using canines at the Giddings State School. He is employed by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
Removing drugs from the streets and finding and targeting drug distribution points and high crime would be priorities for Vaughan. He promotes the use of stationary cameras and increased patrolling, he said.
“While I am not much of a politician, I am a dedicated worker. I feel that something needs to be done to make our county safer. I don’t see that happening at this time,” Vaughan said on Facebook. “Therefore, I feel that it is time for a change. That is why I am running for sheriff.”
If elected sheriff, Vaughan wants to inform elderly residents about scam operations and ways to protect themselves. He plans to use community education programs within the county, he said.
As for the youths, programs such as D.A.R.E. and Stranger Danger would continue, and older youths also would get continued drug education and learn how to talk with peace officers, deal with citations and appear in court.
Craig Wise
Born and raised in Alpine, Wise did a stint in the military. When he left the military, a neighboring county sheriff persuaded Wise to attend the police academy. He started in the Harris County Sheriff’s Department and worked there for 20 years.
Wise didn’t want his family to stay in Harris County because he wanted to live in a smaller community and be part of a smaller law enforcement agency. Searching for where they wanted to go, he and his wife kept driving through Cameron. The people were friendly and outgoing. They found acreage in Maysfield and fell in love with it. They have lived there for about 10 years. Wise currently is the police chief in Somerville — and has upgraded the technology and training through grants, and brought 24-hour coverage to the community.
He identified some problems he sees in Milam County, which include drug problems in the southern part of the county and lack of training for deputies and investigators.
Wise has a list of things he’d like to see accomplished for Milam County — school resource officers in all of the school districts; Explorer and chaplaincy programs; and open communication and relationships built within the entire county.
“If we combine our work with other law enforcement agencies and share resources, problems in the county can begin to be addressed,” Wise said. “We can at least start making the effort and put the work into it.”
Asked to summarize what he’d like to see most of all, Wise said, “I want to see true, open, communication-based, relationship-based policing within Milam County so that the community, along with law enforcement, can step up and start addressing and correcting the problems we have now. But it has to be as a community and complete partnership.”
Wise stressed that some areas of the population are not equally represented in Milam County and are underserved. He promotes service across the board — equally, he said.