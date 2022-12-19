Migrant surge

Hundreds of migrants wait in line Dec. 12 along the banks of the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the U.S. On Saturday, days before Title 42 was expected to be lifted, El Paso’s mayor declared a state of emergency, citing an increase in migrants and cold weather.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The Texas Tribune

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration Saturday night to address the increase in migrants crossing the southern border, citing the dangerous winter conditions and shelters lacking the capacity to meet the demand.