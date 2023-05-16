Water infrastructure

Water pours into a holding pond inside Rio Grande City’s water treatment plant. State lawmakers are poised to create a new fund dedicated to investing in more water for the state and help fix Texas’ aging water infrastructure.

 Spencer Selvidge for The Texas Tribune

A new fund to jumpstart massive water supply projects and fix aging water infrastructure across the state would be created under legislation that received preliminary approval from the Texas House on Tuesday, in a vote of 139-1.