Uvalde protest

Brett Cross, whose 10-year-old nephew was killed during the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, leans on a gate next to the Uvalde CISD administration building on Tuesday. Cross has maintained a vigil on the property, demanding that the district suspend the school officers who were present during the shooting.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

UVALDE — Brett Cross has been camping outside Uvalde’s school district offices for nearly 200 hours. He hasn’t slept much. He’s grieving.