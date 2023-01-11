Dying Manatees Florida

A group of manatees are pictured in a canal where discharge from a nearby Florida Power & Light plant warms the water in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manatee deaths dropped in 2022 from a record high the year before, but Florida wildlife officials said Wednesday that chronic starvation caused by water pollution remains a major concern.