APTOPIX World Population 8 Billion

People eat street food as shoppers crowd a market in New Delhi, India. The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday according to a United Nations projection.

 Altaf Qadri

LAGOS, Nigeria — The world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.