U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, has joined Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, Elaine Luria, D-Viginia, and Raul Grijalva, D-Arizona, in introducing a resolution to designate Nov. 21, 2021, as National Warrior Call Day to help end the troubling trend of service member and veteran suicide, according to a news release.
National Warrior Call Day would encourage Americans to connect with veterans and service members to thank them for their service to our country and offer support, the release said.
“This effort seeks to remind our heroes that they are not alone, their immense sacrifices have not been forgotten, and that suicide is never the answer,” the release said.
Carter, who represents Bell County, said addressing the veteran suicide rate is important.
“The suicide rate among veterans is 1.5 times that of the civilian population, and unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased isolation for many individuals already struggling,” Carter said in a statement. “The National Warrior Call Day will help engage all Americans to reach out and connect with our veterans and service members to show support and have honest conversations about tough topics. While there is still so much work to be done, establishing a National Warrior Call Day is a way to engage everyone to help end the ongoing epidemic of suicide by our nation’s warriors.”