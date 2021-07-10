As police departments across the nation are finding it difficult to find new officers, the Temple Police Department is now changing its recruitment method to fill its vacancies.
“This has been a national trend for the past few years as departments across the country are facing staffing issues,” Temple spokesman Cody Weems said. “Some potential factors include the current political climate, salary requirements and regular attrition.”
The city currently has 17 officer positions open in the department. Weems said retention of existing officers has been steady despite a recent wave of retirements.
To attract new candidates for its police department, the Temple City Council approved a contract with Epic Recruiting in June to help with its efforts. The contract comes as the city is also considering compensation adjustments for officers.
City officials said the $126,250 contract with Epic includes brand development, creation of a recruiting website and developing a recruiting strategy.
Weems said the city is also using sign-on bonuses to encourage existing officers to join the department. The $5,500 lateral sign-on bonus applies to officers who are certified through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and have served more than three consecutive years as an officer.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said city management has been supportive of the increased recruitment efforts, with the aim to look for the best candidates possible.
“We’re looking to hire the best possible candidates to serve our community,” Reynolds said. “We believe if we hire applicants with good moral and ethical character, we can train everything else to make them a great servant police officer.”
Temple is not the only local agency seeing difficulties filling its positions, with both the Belton Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s department having similar issues.
Belton staffing
Belton Police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said the department expects all of its current openings filled by July 19, but not all officers can get onto the street right away.
Griffin said six of these positions are either in the academy or participating in field training — with training of a new officer taking about a year to complete. The department additionally has one officer deployed to the U.S. National Guard and one out on medical leave.
These vacancies, and not-yet-trained officers, leave a large void in the department’s staffing levels.
The Belton department, Griffin said, mainly recruits locally and doesn’t employ a hiring firm.
Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said competition with other agencies, along with the negative portrayal of officers nationally, has hindered recruitment efforts.
“Police recruiting and retention have become challenging over the past year,” Ellis said. “The negative portrayal of policing on a national level has deterred some from choosing law enforcement as a career and has caused some in the profession to end or change their careers. Policing is a noble profession made up of outstanding individuals who put others first on a daily basis.”
County openings
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeff Buuck said his agency currently has 18 open positions, most of them in its courts and correction branch at the jail.
Buuck said departments not only have to compete among themselves, but also against private entities that can offer higher pays. He said organizations like the Sheriff’s Department need to work hard on educating potential recruits on their benefits outside of pay.
“This is a very challenging environment,” Buuck said. “When you work for the government, the paycheck daily is not always the best, but the benefits are what we try to sell. One of the things about working for the government is that you start earning a pension, which a lot of private sector folks that may pay more don’t.”
While many companies are finding it hard to recruit right now, Buuck said law enforcement has it a bit harder due to certain guidelines that can disqualify people even before they apply.
Buuck said he also sees growth, both on a local and state level, a major contributing factor that is making the pool of applicants even shallower.
Hiring processes
While the sheriff’s department also doesn’t use a recruiting service, Buuck said he has found that advertising by word of mouth has helped the department the most at getting qualified individuals.
“Honestly, oftentimes we find the best qualified applicants come from word of mouth,” Buuck said. “Because they hear this is a really good agency to work for, the sheriff is really good to work for and it is a good location. We certainly try to hire locally, because we think that those will be the people who invest in the service and the community and they are going to invest in a career here.”
Meanwhile, Temple will start another hiring process soon by conducting civil services testing in September.
Weems encouraged those with questions about the process to call the TPD recruiter, Officer Jonathan McGinley, at 254-298-5538.