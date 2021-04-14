ERCOT is expecting tight grid conditions again this afternoon, but is not asking for energy conservation at this time, according to a news release.
"We may see tight grid conditions due to the large number of generators out of service for planned and forced maintenance combined with low wind and solar output forecasted for today," said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. "Additionally, we’re seeing some risk in the Rio Grande Valley due to the forced outage of a generating unit in the area."
Approximately 33,000 MW of generation is currently out of service for maintenance.
During the spring and fall seasons, electric demand (load) may be relatively low, but there are typically a large number of generators that are out of service for scheduled maintenance. As a result, there is less overall generation capacity available to serve electricity demand.