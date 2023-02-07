Super Bowl Betting Football

 Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A record 50.4 million American adults plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, wagering a total of $16 billion, the gambling industry's national trade group predicted Tuesday.