WASHINGTON — Temple’s Michael Dean and his family were mentioned by President Donald Trump as he spoke Tuesday before signing an executive order encouraging better police practices in the wake of the deaths of black men that have brought protests around the nation.
“We’re joined today by law enforcement professionals and community leaders,” Trump said in announcing the order, which was also to establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use of force.
“I have just concluded a meeting with incredible families who have been through so much,” Trump said, mentioning that he met with several families of people who died while being detained by police, including Dean. Other families the president mentioned were of Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery, Antwon Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb and Everett Palmer.
“These are incredible people, incredible people, and it’s so sad,” Trump said. “Many of these families lost their loved ones in deadly interactions with police.
“To all of the hurting families I want you to know that all Americans mourn by your side. Your loved ones will not have died in vain.”
He said he gave a commitment to all of those families Tuesday with Sen. Tim Scott and Attorney General Bill Barr.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that many tears were shed at the meeting and “the president was devastated.”
White House adviser Ja’Ron Smith said it was “a mutual decision” for the families not to attend the public signing. “It really wasn’t about doing a photo opportunity,” he said. “We wanted the opportunity to really hear from the families and protect them. I mean I think it’s really unfortunate that some civil rights groups have even attacked them for coming.”
The executive order encouraging better police practices came following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Rose Garden announcement comes as Senate Republicans are preparing their own package of policing changes. Democrats have a package as well.
The GOP is rushing to respond to mass demonstrations over the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans killed by police. It’s a sudden shift for the Republican Party — and one Democrats are watching warily — that shows just how quickly the mass protests over police actions and racial prejudice that have swept through the country have changed the political conversation.
“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” Trump said before signing the order flanked by police.
“The vast majority of police officers are selfless and courageous public servants,” Trump noted. “They are great men and women. When others run away from danger, police run straight into harm’s way, often putting their lives at stake to protect someone who they don’t know or never even met.”
Trump’s executive order would establish a database that tracks police officers who garner complaints about excessive use of force in their records, according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.
It would also establish a national credentialing system that would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices.
It is being framed, in part, as a response to some activists’ calls to “defund the police,” a sentiment Trump soundly rejected, arguing more resources are needed, not less.
But Trump, throughout the crisis, has continued to emphasize his support for law enforcement and even on Tuesday railed against those who committed violence during the largely peaceful protests.
Meanwhile, Scott of South Carolina, the sole African-American Republican in the Senate, has been crafting the GOP legislative package, which will include new restrictions on police chokeholds and greater use of police body cameras, among other provisions.
Trump framed his plan as an alternative to the “defund the police” movement that has emerged from the protests and which he slammed as “radical and dangerous.”
“Americans know the truth: Without police there is chaos. Without law there is anarchy and without safety there is catastrophe,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared that Republicans are developing “a serious proposal to reform law enforcement.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee was to conduct a hearing Tuesday afternoon on “Police Use of Force and Community Relations,” drawing testimony from leading civil rights and law enforcement leaders.
“Now is the time to reimagine a more fair and just society in which all people are safe,” Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, was to tell senators, according to advance testimony obtained by The Associated Press.
The nationwide outcry “is anything but a reaction to one isolated incident or the misconduct of a few ‘bad apples,’” Gupta says. “The outcry is a response to the other horrific killings of black people by police.”
Scott, who said he spoke with Trump about the legislation over the weekend, warned Monday that delaying voting until later this summer would be a “bad decision.”
The weekend shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a white officer in Atlanta led to a renewed public outcry, more street protests and the police chief’s resignation.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is among those urging Republicans not to settle for minor changes.
“Now is the time to seek bold and broad-scale change,” Schumer said Monday.
Kristina Roth at Amnesty International USA said the order “amounts to a Band-Aid for a bullet wound.”
With the political debate fluid, it is unclear whether the parties will be able to find common ground. The proposals emerging from Democrats and Republicans share many similar provisions but take different approaches to address some of the issues. Neither bill goes as far as some activists want in their push to “defund the police” by fully revamping departments.
Central to the Republican package would be the creation of the national database to improve transparency so officers cannot transfer from one department to another without public oversight of their records. The Democrats have a similar provision.
Yet the Republican bill does not go as far as the Democrats do on the issue of eliminating “qualified immunity,” which would enable those injured by law enforcement personnel to sue for damages. The White House has said that is a step too far. As an alternative, Scott has suggested a “decertification” process for officers involved in misconduct.
One large police union, the influential Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement it is working with Congress and the White House on the proposals, having provided “feedback” on the Democratic bill and “substantial input” on the emerging GOP package.
Telegram staff writers Jerry Prickett and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.