Public Notice to Boil Water Issue Date: 10/9/2020 On 10/09/2020, Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation (PWS ID #0140044) experienced a water main break in the 3000 block of West Highway 190 between S. Wheat Rd. and the Belton Business Park. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our customers on/in West Highway 190 between S. Wheat Rd. and the Belton Business Park to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and continue boiling for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable course. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the DRWS office at (254) 939-6533, or Lafonda Wilsey at (254) 721-0401. If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call (512) 239-4691. →→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→→ Dog Ridge WSC PO Box 232 Belton, Texas 76513 Office: (254) 939-6533 Fax: (254) 939-3620 Website: www.dogridgewsc.com      