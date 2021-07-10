As educators throughout Texas prepare for the upcoming school year in a post-pandemic setting, administrators are devising plans to address learning losses spurred by remote instruction — losses that the Texas Education Agency said were clearly evident in students’ 2021 standardized testing results.
In late June, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath had revealed that in-person learners’ 2021 testing results during the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams this past spring were “appreciably higher” than their peers enrolled under remote instruction.
TEA officials observed four key changes: the number of students not meeting grade level expectations increased from 2019, mathematics saw the sharpest decline in student proficiency, districts with higher percentages of virtual learners experienced greater declines and districts with higher percentages of in-person learners avoided most declines.
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the district’s decreases in STAAR performance from 2019 to 2021 mirrored much of the state’s averages and highlighted some of the district’s early findings:
- Temple ISD’s scores in sixth- and eighth-grade math increased from 2019 with eighth-grade math scoring above the state average this year.
- U.S. History testing did not show any decrease in performance, while the state averages did decrease.
- Sixth- and seventh-grade reading and writing showed a minimal decrease from 2019.
- Third- to fifth-grade scores showed, on average, a 10- to 12-point decrease from 2019, which is also reflected in the state’s data as well.
“In response to this data, TISD hosted Camp Extra to accelerate and remediate math and reading this summer, opening this opportunity to all students from kindergarten through eighth grade,” Adams told the Telegram. “We also hired additional staff for the 2021-22 school year to serve as math and reading interventionists to provide intensive, small-group tutoring throughout the school day next year at every elementary and middle school to work toward closing the gaps caused by the pandemic.”
Adams highlighted how Temple High began hosting credit recovery camps and extended summer school in the spring to help students who failed their end-of-course exams prepare for their retests in June — credits that are required for students to graduate.
“Through these efforts, we had 154 students earn all the credits needed to get back on track for graduation; over 330 semester credits earned; and 350 students attend end-of-course prep courses for remediation and support prior to the June retest,” she said. “Temple High School will host an additional credit recovery camp in August to continue to support students in these efforts.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said this year’s trend in lower standardized testing scores was anticipated and only validated what administrators repeatedly observed when it implemented remote instruction.
His district — which had a 52 percent in-person enrollment on Sept. 8 — concluded the 2020-21 school year with 92 percent of its students on campus.
He said teachers, administrators, parents and students increasingly understood the educational importance of physically being present in a classroom.
“Seeing this kind of data, I don’t know how a superintendent can stand up and support something that is grossly ineffective for students,” he said. “Obviously, I know that school districts needed to provide families with the option of remote or in-person instruction during the pandemic … but making a decision for the following year is much different.”
Next year, Temple ISD will only offer in-person instruction — a decision that Ott stressed was easy to make after collaborating with the Bell County Public Health District.
“I’m not naive to the fact that there’s a place for (remote learning) but when students are in public schools, they learn a lot more than academics,” Ott said. “There is social and emotional learning … and all other kinds of things that you don’t get to experience remotely.”
When classes resume in the fall, Adams said, Temple ISD will continue to work tirelessly in making up for any long-lasting learning losses.
“Temple ISD is committed to working with our students and parents to recover the learning loss caused by the pandemic during this past school year,” Adams said.
Ott added how his district already took a step toward that goal when the school board approved a $113.1 million budget for the 2021-22 school year on June 29.
“The adopted budget will include many additional programs and services for addressing both academic learning loss and social and emotional learning loss as well,” he said.