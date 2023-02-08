Bell County’s representatives have filed bills during the 88th Legislative Session to use state funds to offset property tax exemptions for disabled veterans.
State Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, filed Senate Bill 748 to address property tax exemption while state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, filed a companion bill in the Texas House of Representatives.
“I introduced Senate Bill 748 to ensure our communities have access to tangible resources and aid as they continue to navigate the growth,” Flores said in a news release Wednesday. “This legislation will make state funds available to local governments to support the cities and counties that aren’t home to or near a military instillation and put more money back into the pockets of taxpayers.”
Shine said the legislation is needed as Texas is increasingly home to many retired or separated service members.
“My office assembled a policy team a year ago to study this issue and develop a policy initiative that would completely reimagine the State of Texas’ response to disproportionately impacted communities surrounding military installations that the 100 percent disabled veteran exemption has created,” Shine said. “I am delighted that Senator Flores has agreed to join me in resolving this issue by filing the Senate companion of House Bill 1613. It is a great honor to represent communities that are home to so many service men and women, and HB 1613 will ensure that these disproportionately impacted communities are able to provide the quality of life that our veterans deserve.”
Shine said many communities near military bases across the state see way more exemptions that eat into their budgets than those not near these posts.
“The exemption is there for veterans who have earned it and who are 100% disabled,” Shine previously told the Telegram. “The whole purpose of addressing the issue is to have a mechanism at the state level that holds harmless counties, cities and special districts that have a significant military presence in their communities. It will allow the state to have a mechanism to basically cover the loss of revenue from that exemption.”
Shine said that some communities, such as Nolanville and Harker Heights in Bell County, can see up to 40% of their property tax revenue lost each year due to these exemptions.
A study of entities across the state found 26 that had at least 1% of their revenue lost each year due to the exemption. Shine said that Nolanville was probably the most adversely affected community in the state.
To change this, Shine said, he wants to hold these entities harmless, which will require the state to reimburse the funds.