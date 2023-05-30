Articles of impeachment

State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, delivered the articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton to Secretary of the Senate Patsy Spaw on May 29, 2023.

 Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28, shortly after the House named 12 members to prosecute the case.