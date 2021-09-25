An annual awards banquet that honors local individuals who have overcome challenges is postponed until next spring, organizers said.
The Rusty Awards, presented by the Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities, was initially scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
However, a decision was made to postpone the ceremony until spring 2022, Melissa Ingriola, executive director of Belton-based Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center Inc., told the Telegram.
Ingriola said an announcement will be made when a new date for the banquet is set.
Each year eight awards are presented to individuals, honoring “those who inspire while living with a disability, bring notice to people with disabilities through advocacy and further the case of people with disabilities.”
In 2020, recipients were recognized privately throughout October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognitions were captured on video and stitched together for an online presentation.