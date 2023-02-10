State of the Union Fentanyl

A display of the fentanyl and meth that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference in Nogales, Ariz. 

 Mamta Popat

President Joe Biden's calls in his State of the Union speech for strong criminal penalties in response to soaring deaths linked to the potent opioid fentanyl are being rebuked by harm reduction advocates who say that approach could make the problem worse, even as some in Congress jeered the comments and blamed the Democrat's border policies for deepening the crisis.