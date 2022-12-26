Every October, schools across the state hope as many students as possible show up on the state’s Snapshot Day — their funding depends on it.
But soon, administrators might be able to treat that day as any other. Snapshot Day collects data for the Texas Education Agency for the school’s Average Daily Attendance, which determines a percentage of school funding from the state.
The Texas Legislature could change the school funding formula from Average Daily Attendance to enrollment, which likely would increase the amount the state sends to schools.
Bob Popinski, senior director of policy at Raise Your Hand Texas, said the traditional funding using attendance hurt schools during the pandemic and after when people started staying home more if they were sick.
The amount of money schools get per student varies across the state, because it is weighted with extra allotments such as special education or bilingual students, but on average it is about $10,000 a student, Popinski said.
It can be difficult for schools to budget well based on attendance, Popinski said, because they don’t know if kids will show up. But basing funding on enrollment could help with planning during the summer months.
“If the kids don’t show up, they fall short in what their formula entitlement generates for them,” he said.
At the Dec. 13 school board meeting, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelíca Ramsey presented the district’s legislative priorities, including moving to enrollment instead of average daily attendance for funding.
“We are one of few states that funds on Average Daily Attendance instead of enrollment, and that gap can be severe, as we saw during COVID-19,” Ramset said. “So we are asking for an adjustment there. We want to make sure we have an adjustment for inflation or we want them to increase the allotment.”
School districts approve budgets in July and August and typically have budget workshops in late spring or early summer.
Using the attendance formula also can impact the hiring process, Popinski said. If there are a certain amount of students enrolled, that helps determine how many teachers are hired. That number goes into the budgeting process.
But if those students are not showing up, the district will receive less money than they have students, he said.
Switching the formula to enrollment numbers is something education advocates have discussed for awhile, he said. Only six states, including Texas, use average daily attendance for funding.
Ramsey addressed the issue with the Fort Worth school board.
“We want to make sure our state joins the trend of all those others in the country where our students receive funding based on enrolling versus Average Daily Attendance,” she said. “That is so very important to make sure we are adequately staffed and our students have the programs they need to thrive.”
If the Legislature approves this change, there are still many details that need to be worked out. Enrollment can fluctuate throughout the year, so when does it count?
“You can do a snapshot in time on different periods of the school year, you can choose three or four, kind of average enrollments over the school year. You can do a single day snapshots, you can do multiple day counts,” are all examples Popinski provided. “There’s different ways of doing it other than just kind of average daily attendance right now.”
This also would be a cost to the state, Popinski said. That note is bound to come up when the Legislature debates it.
Popinski cited a study that found roughly 330,000 students were left uncounted in the 2021-22 school year. This means the state needs billions of dollars more to fund the schools this way.
“Right now, the state has a $27 billion surplus for the current budget cycle,” he said. “So there is funding available to pump back into schools.”
This story was originally published by Fort Worth Report, a nonprofit news outlet, at fortworthreport.org.