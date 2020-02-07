The Rev. Roscoe Harrison will introduce a program aimed at increasing interest in the economic and educational development of East Temple at 11 a.m. Saturday, he said.
The program — introduced as “Second Saturday” — will be held on the second Saturday of each month at Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“Second Saturday is a way to connect to the East Temple community with what’s happening in the city of Temple … economically and educationally,” Harrison said. “We intend to bring the community into the church to hear from people like Temple EDC President Adrian Cannady.”
Harrison said Cannady — the first black president of Temple Economic Development Corp. — will discuss the economic progress of East Temple, noting how there are a number of new businesses and industries coming into the city.
“This means jobs for people,” Harrison said. “You’ll have an opportunity to go and maybe seek employment, and that’s the key. We’re trying to create a better livelihood for folks.”
Cannady echoed Harrison’s comments regarding future employment opportunities and extended his gratitude to the companies that have chosen Temple for their business ventures.
“We’re happy to have these jobs here. We’re happy companies from around the nation continue to view Temple as a great place to do business, and we’re looking forward to them experiencing the work ethic and culture of the workforce we have to provide in our community,” Cannady said.
Harrison said he plans to invite a guest speaker at every scheduled meeting to focus on economics and education.
“It’s not just open to the congregation, but it’s open to anyone who wants to come … so I’m trying to bring people to the church so they can hear what’s going on in their community,” Harrison said.