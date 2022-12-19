The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paused the scheduled lifting of an emergency health order the federal government has used for more than two years to quickly turn away migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwest border.
breaking
U.S. Supreme Court allows rapid removal of migrants to continue as legal challenge plays out
- By Uriel J. García and Alex Nguyen | The Texas Tribune
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- The last picture show: Temple Mall movie theater to close
- Two TISD educators receive national teaching certifications
- BISD approves new courses for next school year
- Police identify man who died of self-inflicted gunshot after shooting woman
- Killeen woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for 2020 murder of Army vet
- Meta pauses Temple data center construction; company said it will update facility plans
- Police investigate shooting-suicide as violent incidents reported in city over weekend
- Darlene “Sissy” Bartek, age 74, of Temple, died December 4, 2022
- Services for Howard, noted health care administrator, planned for Monday
- Properties near Temple High School rezoned to include retail uses