Election 2024 Trump Insurrection Amendment

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Liberal groups are trying to end Donald Trump's attempt to return to the White House by arguing that he is no longer eligible to be president after trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

 Evan Vucci/AP File

As former President Donald Trump dominates the Republican presidential primary, some liberal groups and legal experts contend that a rarely used clause of the Constitution prevents him from being president after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.