The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and OneOp will present the webinar “Social Justice and Military Families: A Panel Discussion” on Wednesday.
OneOp, formerly the Military Families Learning Network, is a virtual professional development platform for providers who serve military families.
The free online event will run 10-11:30 a.m. Register at https://tx.ag/ OneOp. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions and a meeting link.
This panel discussion will focus on how social justice manifests within the delivery of services for military families. This is the third course in the Academy Series, but prior course attendance is not required.
Email contact@oneop.org with questions or for technical support. Those unable to open or access the link also may view the event on YouTube Live.
Addressing social justice issues
The webinar also will address comments, questions and concerns around social justice issues of interest to attendees. Attendees in this panel discussion can learn how they may become social justice advocates for their military-connected clients.
This webinar will focus on the content of the course Social Justice and Military Families, which examines the concept of belonging and inclusion through a framework of self-care, healing and resilience within the context of the military.
Webinar panelists will be:
- Eduardo González Jr., assistant director for diversity, equity and inclusion, for Cornell Cooperative Extension, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Julika von Stackelberg, Cornell Cooperative Extension family and community resilience educator, Orange County, N.Y.
- Eddy Mentzer, Department of Defense associate director for strategic initiatives, Office of Military Community Support Programs, New Alexandria, Va.
- Keith Tidball, Ph.D., Cornell University senior Extension associate and principal investigator for the OneOp Community Capacity Building team, Ithaca, N.Y.
- Christopher Plein, Ph.D., professor of public administration and Eberly Professor of Outstanding Public Service, West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va., will serve as event moderator.
Continuing education credit
Free continuing education credits are available to family service professionals, including social workers, licensed professional coun- selors, licensed marriage and family therapists, case managers, board certified patient advocates, certified family life educators and registered dietitians. Credits and accredited financial counselors. Refer to the OneOp website for additional information.