Keep calm and build model trains

Paul Calms assembles a model train Saturday as other trains roar past, one billowing smoke, him during the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders’ 41st annual model train show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The show continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders opened its 41st annual model train show Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center. The show winds up today, 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

