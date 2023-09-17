The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders opened its 41st annual model train show Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center. The show winds up today, 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
Dave Shannon, treasurer, said the show was going well, with a lot of out-of-town vendors.
“They have success, they keep coming,” he said. “There are a couple of dozen that come every year.”
Model train layouts at the show included one of Z size — the smallest — up to O size, the largest scale, he said.
“It’s a hobby that you get to build nice layouts with a lot of scenes,” he said. “Some of them like to operate their layouts as if it were a real railroad.”
At his booth, Forest L. Becht of Baton Rouge, La., said he takes photos of all kinds of trains.
“I’ve got everything from postcards to 11x17, mounted and ready for hanging,” he said.
This is a hobby, he said. He retired after 42 years as a railroad management consultant.
“We only do three or four shows a year,” he said. “If we cover the cost of renting these tables, we’re doing good.”
His customers are railroad fans, railroad historians and model railroaders, he said. He has a website, he said, and knows a lot of people through the shows.
Jeanette Cooper and her husband, Jeff, are from Clinton, Mo. She said they deal in new and used train sets, mostly in the HO and N scales. This is their second time to the Temple show, but they do about 35 shows a year, all over the U.S.
“My husband is into trains,” she said. “We started getting a few things and re-selling and now we’re doing it almost every weekend. It gives me my extra spending money.”
She likes to meet all the people, she said.
“A lot of the vendors, we do shows with quite a bit,” she said. “It’s like seeing your friends every weekend.”
Chuck Morison of Salado, who had G-scale model trains, said he’s just a hobbyist and this was his first time to sell at a show.
“I’m just trying to thin the herd — get rid of all the junk I’ve got,” he said. Helping him in the booth was his grandson, Levi, 12.
“We’ve had a very good day today,” Chuck said.
He said his dad got him into model trains and he’s been into them for more than 30 years.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “It keeps me out of the bars.”
Steffon Norris of Killeen was selling O gauge and HO scale model trains and said they come to the Temple show every year.
“It’s been pretty steady,” he said. “Even with the rain, we had a pretty good crowd.”
He also had railroad books, including one about steam engines.
“I like the steam engine in general,” he said, and admitted he was intrigued by the idea of getting power through boiling water.
He said his son, Connor, 5, likes trains but leans toward automobiles.