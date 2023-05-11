Migrants

A group of migrants disembark from a pickup Aug. 25, 2021, after being apprehended by Department of Public Safety officers at a train depot in Spofford. U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody women and children found with the same group.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

The Texas House on Wednesday gave final approval to a sweeping border protection and funding measure that would create a new state border policing unit and send nearly $100 million to border communities for new detention centers, courts, border security, higher education and economic development projects.