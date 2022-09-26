State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will join the Texas Department of Public Safety in Eagle Pass on Tuesday to get a first-hand look of the southern border.
Republican legislators have repeatedly blamed the record-shattering number of crossings at the United States’ border with Mexico on President Joe Biden’s reversal of Trump administration border policies, as federal authorities are on pace to make more than 2.3 million arrests by Sept. 30.
Last fiscal year, 1.7 million arrests were made along the southern border.
“The border crisis is a serious situation that Texas has been battling for many years,” Shine said in a statement. “During my Texas Army National Guard career, the units I commanded spent many months each year supporting law enforcement on the border, from El Paso to Brownsville, and conducted drug interdiction missions.”
The Temple legislator, who will be briefed on the current mitigation strategies and measures in place against the illegal crossings while in Eagle Pass, is expected to participate in ongoing missions.
“The experience I gained flying missions for nearly 15 years and deploying aviation teams along the border is important in the debate as the Texas Legislature supports Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s initiatives to secure the border,” Shine, a retired colonel and Army aviator, said. “Opposing sanctuary cities, funding border security, supporting local law enforcement protecting their citizens, stopping illegal immigration and countering the cartel’s sex and drug traffic is imperative.”
Last week, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn — who noted that an average of 6,000 migrants cross at the southern border of Texas every day — shared that sentiment.
“The migration surge at the southern border has been at a crisis level for a year and a half now. Coming from a border state with 1,200 miles of common border with Mexico, we’ve experienced a disproportionate impact of that humanitarian surge,” he said. “Maybe, just maybe, they’ll see that what’s happening along our border every day is dangerous, unsustainable, and a problem that we need to work on together to address.”
Although Biden has not regretted his change in border policy — a move made to block agents from rapidly expelling migrants before giving them a chance to claim asylum — he stated earlier this year that unlawful migrations are not acceptable.
“Working together to implement more humane and coordinated border management systems … we’ll secure our borders, including through innovative, coordinated actions with our regional partners,” he said during a June event in Los Angeles.