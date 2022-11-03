Ban Homeless Camps Portland

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore. City council members in Portland, Oregon, are set to vote on a resolution that would ban homeless street camping.

 Craig Mitchelldyer

PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents proliferating on sidewalks in downtown and residential neighborhoods across Portland, Oregon, are fueling a debate that's playing out in cities nationwide as the homelessness crisis in the U.S. explodes: Should camping be banned anywhere except in sanctioned sites?