APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes. 

 John Raoux

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals.