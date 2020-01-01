Jack Morris has been selling insurance for years and is in his office on the third floor of the Temple Public Library on most weekdays.
At age 87, he is slowing down, some.
He’s a member of the Rotary Club and for 35 years he managed the club’s annual spaghetti dinner held at a Temple Wildcats football game. For a number of years, he was a member of the Temple City Council and on the boards of the Temple Independent School District and the Temple Health and Bioscience District.
One constant in Morris’ life has been gardening. He grew up in Temple where his family first lived on a few acres on Fifth Street until the city annexed it.
“We then moved to 31st Street, which wasn’t more than a gravel road,” he said. “We had hogs and chickens and a garden.”
Morris has lived in North Temple for several years and it’s where he has grown his winter garden for some time.
His son, Tim, ended up living next door, which has been a godsend over the years.
Morris has a wonky ankle he broke years ago. Over the years, it has required two surgeries, but a third is unlikely. He occasionally has lost his footing and fallen.
“That’s when I call Tim, and he comes and gets me upright,” he said.
Morris grew up in a family made up of five brothers and two sisters. He and his sister in California are the last two siblings.
His winter crops include broccoli, cabbage, collard greens, onions, lettuce and Italian parsley. He also has tomatoes that were cut back when they quit producing in the summer and are now setting tomatoes again.
At Christmas, the broccoli from his garden was used to make broccoli and cheese casserole for a crowd.
One bed of tomatoes looked a little limp Tuesday morning, a result of freezing temperatures the last couple of days. Another raised bed of tomatoes looked fine.
“There’s no rhyme or reason on why one bed got through the freeze with no problems,” Morris said.
The man who tills Morris’ raised beds each year will help with the planting if he’s around, Morris said.
The soil in the raised beds is different from the black gumbo beneath. It’s very loose, and the pesky dandelions and henbit that find their way into the beds are easily removed. Leaves that land in the yard in the fall are raked into the pathways between the beds and, as it breaks down, it gets added to the soil.
Morris plants his fall garden in mid-September.
He’ll plant potatoes at the dark of moon in February.
Anything that’s still growing will be distributed amongst the neighbors.
“I have some teacher friends who will have all they want,” he said.
Morris said he is hoping to continue working in the new year.