A striped skunk recovered from Carson County had Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials announced Tuesday.
First Texas case of contagious avian flu found in Panhandle skunk
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in shooting of two Jarrell High School students
- UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
- Temple standoff ends peacefully after man threatens suicide
- Suspect sought in Temple shooting; no injuries reported
- Services for Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna Sr., age 75, of Temple,
- Is East Temple ready for another market?
- Heights man indicted for assaulting officer during Temple liquor store robbery
- Infant boy killed in traffic collision near Temple