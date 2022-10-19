Britain Politics

In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London.

 House of Commons

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Within hours of the defiant statement, her government was teetering on the verge of collapse.